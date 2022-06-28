NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the North Little Rock School District said a loaded gun was found on the North Little Rock High School campus Tuesday.

According to an official from the district, a resource officer found the handgun in a classroom desk drawer. School leaders said the officer secured the weapon and contacted police immediately after.

School leaders said that since they did not see an immediate threat, the school did not go on lockdown. They also said that the school will have additional security measures up until the end of summer school on Thursday.

Last week, the North Little Rock School District board approved to increase the presence of armed security on campuses.

The plan will employ 11-armed and commissioned school security officers and 27 unarmed security officers through the district.

District leaders also added that trainings on the new security systems will begin in a few weeks for the 2022-2023 school year.