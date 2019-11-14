Live Updates: LR teacher union one-day strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Education Association will strike against the Little Rock School District Thursday.

The strike will start with picketing outside LRSD schools from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

From 11:30 a.m. until noon, the protesters will rally outside the State Board of Education meeting.

The group will march to the State Capitol at noon, and will have a rally on the steps of the Capitol at 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key released the following statement regarding Thursday’s strike:

I know many educators in the Little Rock School District are having to make a difficult decision as to whether or not to strike tomorrow. I want to reassure you that we value your expertise as educators and support you in your efforts to promote student learning in the classroom. This is evident in numerous ways, particularly in steps taken to increase teacher salaries. In the Little Rock School District, this resulted in a salary increase of 3.15 percent to $36,000 for beginning teachers. This was made possible with more than $2.6 million in state funds from Governor Hutchinson’s Educator Compensation Reform Act of 2019.

I want to encourage all LRSD teachers to show their commitment to their students by arriving to school tomorrow ready to teach. Students learn best when qualified, highly effective teachers are present in the classroom and promote a safe and exciting learning environment. A strike does not promote learning, and in fact, the Arkansas Supreme Court also has noted that although public employees have the right to belong to labor unions, they do not have the right to strike against the government.

For parents, I want to assure you that regardless of what happens tomorrow, school will be in session. Buses will run, meals will be served, and learning will occur. Your child deserves committed individuals who will ensure your child has a safe, productive learning environment in which to thrive, and we will be there to help make sure that happens. Arkansas Department of Education

Secretary Johnny Key

KARK’s Susan El Khoury, Re’Chelle Turner, Michael Esparza and Stephanie Sharp will give continuous updates both online and on social media throughout the day.

Tweets by SusanElKhoury

Tweets by ReChelle_Turner

Tweets by TVnewsMichael

Tweets by stephmsharp

People across the country are also talking about the Little Rock strike:

Sending #RedForEd solidarity and strength that's 3 million educators strong to the brave members of @LREAintheRock and the Little Rock community coming together to demand #OneLRSD pic.twitter.com/ZxAYUIV2XM — NEA (@NEAToday) November 14, 2019

To all of the LRSD teachers, parents, and students on the picket line today – I support you ❤️ #OneLRSD — Your Local Liz (@healthbizliz) November 14, 2019

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.