Live Updates: Hogs vs. Beavers in College World Series Game 3

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: NCAA Baseball on Facebook

OMAHA, Neb. - The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oregon State Beavers wage their third and final battle tonight in the finals of the College World Series.

The Pig Trail Nation is in Omaha to follow the action.

Here's the latest:

Tweets by PigTrailNation

If you're having trouble reading the widget above, click here to follow Pig Trail Nation on Twitter.