Live stream: Arkansas House meets to discuss removal of Rep. Mickey Gates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas House is meeting at this hour to consider whether to remove a lawmaker who pleaded no contest to not paying state income taxes.

The chamber is meeting to discuss the resolution calling for removal of Republican Rep. Mickey Gates, who was arrested last year and charged with not filing returns from 2012 through 2017.

(AP) – As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Gates in July pleaded no contest to one count of not filing or paying income taxes. He was ordered to serve six months’ probation and repay Arkansas.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd last week filed the resolution seeking Gates’ removal, which will require two-thirds support of the majority-GOP House.

Gates, who’s served in the House since 2015, has said he’ll seek re-election next year.

