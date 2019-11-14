Live Now: Arkansas Department of Education discusses reconstitution of Little Rock School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Education is discussing the reconstitution of the Little Rock School District.

LRSD is listed as the last item on the agenda.

According to the agenda, there is a proposal to add two additional at-large members to the LRSD Community Advisory Board.

The State Board will also discuss establishing LRSD school district board member zones.

According to the agenda, the board will also discuss the draft Memorandum of Understanding.

The board will also discuss LRSD attendance zones.

For more on the meeting, watch the live stream above.