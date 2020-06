LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. today in the William Grant Still Ballroom at the Robinson Center.

You can watch the meeting in the livestream above. If the stream is not working, you can watch the full press conference here.

At 4:30 p.m., a Special Called Meeting of the Little Rock City Board of Directors will follow the briefing. The purpose of the meeting is Little Rock Public Safety.