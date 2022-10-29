LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.

The Quapaw Quarter Association along with the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association sponsored a week-long restoration workshop at the Ernest Green house on 21st street.

They brought in a preservation training expert to teach techniques for saving historic structures one piece at a time.

Saturday’s workshop was all about restoring more than a dozen vintage windows.

According to Green’s nephew Scott, he will be restoring half of the windows himself.

“There are a total of 18, in this workshop we will restore nine, then the other nine will be on me to restore, so I’ve been trying to pay attention.”

Fourteen participants took part in this week’s restoration boot camp.

Ernest Green was one of the Little Rock Nine and the first African American student to graduate from Central High School.

Green’s home is on the national registry of historic places.