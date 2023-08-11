LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Catholic High School for Boys has announced the passing of its beloved German Shepherd Titus.

Thursday afternoon the school announced that Titus had passed away while his caretaker Brother Richard was on the road home from a trip.

In a Facebook post, the school noted how much students and staff adored his presence as he ate leftovers in the cafeteria, chased squirrels in the front yard and plopped himself in the main hallway, where over 700 students petted him daily.

The school was founded in 1930 for Catholic secondary education.

A picture of Brother Richard with Titus is on the About page of the school’s website.

The American Kennel Club calls the German Shepard “dogkind’s finest all-purpose worker,” known for loyalty, courage, confidence, the ability to learn commands and willingness to defend loved ones.