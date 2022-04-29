LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are many fantastic destinations in the Natural State for travelers, but one Capital City classic has made a new list of global travel stops.

In the just-released list of 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners, the Capital Hotel in Little Rock was given a “Recommended” mark, the third-highest rating on the list.

Saying the Capital Hotel offered “a pristine look at Little Rock’s past,” the guide highlighted its location downtown and views, the warmth and attention shown to visitors by hotel staff and the sense of history guests experience there.

The team from Forbes also spoke highly of the hotel’s dining options, describing Ashley’s as a “world-class restaurant” and noting how local residents loved the Capital Bar & Grill, giving extra praise to the bar’s signature gin and tonic.

The list, which has been compiled for 64 years, shines a spotlight on some of the best hotels, restaurants and spas on the planet, giving them Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rankings.

Forbes said its inspectors make their visits incognito and evaluate using up to 900 “objective, rigorous standards,” saying that 75% of the rating is tied to service with the remaining 25% depending on the quality of the facility.

For the full list of winners, head to ForbesTravelGuide.com.