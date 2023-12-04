LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It may be a few months out, but preparations are already underway for the Little Rockers Kids Marathon on March 2.

Little Rock Marathon Executive Director Geneva Lamm stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the run specifically tailored for kids.

Lamm said the event will give children, from first to sixth grade, the opportunity to complete the 26.2-mile run over an extended period of time.

Kids will have the opportunity to run at least 25.2 miles before race weekend and then can run the final mile on March 2.

There will be 28 programs around the state for the event. Around 1,800 kids and 900 parents are anticipated to participate on race day.

For more information on the event and to register, please visit LittleRockersKidsMarathon.org.