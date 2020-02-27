Little Rock zookeeper trip to Africa may be helping keep cheetahs alive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One local zookeeper is sharing her experience in Namibia, Africa, hoping to educate others about the uncertain future of the world’s fastest land animal – cheetahs.

Maggie Quinn, animal care specialist, helps care for the cheetahs at the Little Rock Zoo.

Maggie Quinn is an animal care specialist at the Little Rock Zoo, who helps care for the big cats.

However, her trip to Southwest Africa allowed her to see first hand what was happening with these majestic felines.

“I see a beautiful species that I don’t want to go,” says Quinn. “It hits me in the heart when you go and see it in the wild and see what’s happening to them. It gives you chill bumps to be able to come back and impact children and adults and just teaching them about them means they want to talk about them. Which means it makes people aware.”

In Namibia, she worked at the Cheetah Conservation Fund, an international organization dedicated to saving cheetahs in the wild.

Maggie Quinn helped the Cheetah Conservation Fund during her time in Africa.

Quinn says while there she realized that her beloved four-legged spotted friends may no longer have a chance to roam the earth.

“The illegal trade has many of the cubs being taken and sold,” she says.

The Little Rock Zoo is AZA-accredited and is committed to the conservation of endangered and threatened speices in the wild. As a member of AZA the zoo is responsible for financially assisting organizations around the globe that are actively helping to protect wildlife.

Quinn now spends most of her time at the cheetah compound where she uses her experiences and travels to educate the public.

“To educate our communities about what we are currently doing in Little Rock, Arkansas to support Namibia, Africa, which is pretty amazing,” she says. “People don’t think they have an impact but coming into the zoo and buying a ticket, you have a direct impact on these beautiful animals.”

Today, there are estimated to be only about 7,000 cheetahs left in the wild.

To learn more about the conservation efforts at the Little Rock Zoo, click here.