LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Zoo said Wednesday afternoon that storm-damaged from earlier in the day will keep the zoo closed on Thursday.

According to zoo director Susan Altrui, crews will be working to clean up the damage, including some trees that were lost due to the severe weather that passed through Little Rock Wednesday.

All of the animals at the zoo are safe, Altrui said, and staff was working to clear paths and make a few repairs. She added the zoo officials wanted to make a thorough assessment of the entire facility to ensure the safety of the animals and guests.

Altrui added that updates on the status of the repairs will be made to the Little Rock Zoo Facebook page.