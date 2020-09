LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo is offering something fun to take the place of Boo at the Zoo, which was canceled this year due to COVID.

“Laser Lights at the Zoo” is a drive-in laser light show. It’s being held in the zoo’s parking lot for families to enjoy music and light displays. It starts tonight and each show will be 30 minutes long.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle.

The parking lot is limited to 116 cars for each show.