LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – What is your costume selection this Halloween season?

No matter the choice, the Little Rock Zoo is inviting central Arkansas to show it off at Howl-O-Ween Parties on the Plaza.

The Zoo will have a party the last three weekends in October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with guests invited to stay all day.

The events kick off with a meet and greet with a bevy of popular fairy tale characters and Halloween crafts in the Echo Dome. Special animal feedings are scheduled at 11:00 a.m. each Saturday at the Arkansas Heritage Farm.

Zoo officials said there will also be costume contests for children and adults at the Civitan Amphitheater, but they request that adults wear no masks, face coverings or face paint.

Magician Derrick Rose will also be on hand after the contests with magic and illusions.

Officials also added Hip Hop Yoga, exclusively on Oct. 21 starts at 8 a.m., which is $15 at the entrance and gets you into the Zoo for the day.

For more schedule and ticket information, visit LittleRockZoo.com.