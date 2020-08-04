Little Rock Zoo getting new elephant stage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Civitan Club is celebrating their 100th anniversary by giving back, and making a big donation to the Little Rock Zoo.

The club provided sponsorship for the zoo’s newly constructed stage at the elephant habitat.

It will be used for entertainment and animal encounters – and will allow the zoo to host many more activities and events for families.

This is one of many big donations the civitan club has provided to the zoo.

“We have a long heritage in LR, thousands of projects, this happens to be the one who touches our hearts most of all,” said Mark Han Howe, Little Rock Civitan Club President

“Any donation means a lot – we’ve lost a lot during the pandemic – as far as revenue – having a donation to the LR Civitan could not come at a more important time for us,” said Susan Altrui, Little Rock Zoo

The stage will be named the Little Rock Civitan elephant stage.

The Civitan club also has sponsored the amphitheater at the zoo – and at one time – they sponsored the train.