Little Rock Zoo collecting unwanted pumpkins for animals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Halloween is officially over, but not for everyone.

The zoo will be collecting any unwanted pumpkins as a special post-Halloween treat for the animals.

It’s all part of the Animal Enrichment program the zoo does for the animals’ welfare to help provide them with an enhanced psychological experience.

Zoo director Susan Altrui says instead of putting your porch Jack-O-Lantern in the trash, why not donate it to the zoo.

“We have a donation box that sits out front,” Altrui says. “So, we are encouraging the public to participate in this. You got some post-Halloween pumpkins you need to get rid of, just bring it by the zoo, and you will be helping out our animals.

The zoo has already received an entire truckload of pumpkins from BoBrook Farms and the North Little Rock First United Methodist Church.

For more information on how to donate your pumpkin, click here.