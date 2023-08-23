LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Animals at the Little Rock Zoo are feeling the heat and need to cool down a bit.

Little Rock Zoo officials said Wednesday that they will be closing for the remainder of the week and will reopen on Sunday due to the excessive heat.

With the Zoo reopening on Sunday, Aug. 27, officials say it will be under modified hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials said the decision to limit outdoor exposure was made not only for the animals but for the safety of guests and the staff as well.

Zoo officials said they will continue to monitor the long-range weather forecasts and adjust as needed for the remainder of the summer.

Updates are available through the Zoo Facebook page and at their website, LittleRockZoo.com.