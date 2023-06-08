LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Zoo announced Thursday, the two newest baby monkeys in the zoo’s primate family.

In a Facebook post, the zoo announced the birth of Ngumu, which means “rugged” in Swahili as well as a new marmoset whose father is named Inferno.

Ngumu is a male Angolan colobus monkey which are usually found in dense rainforests in the lowlands and coastal mountains in the Congo Basin.

Each of the babies can be seen at the zoo in their respective habitats with their family.

Ngumu (Photo courtesy of Little Rock Zoo)

Baby marmoset and its father, Inferno (Photo courtesy of Little Rock Zoo)

To learn more about the primate species found at the zoo, visit LittleRockZoo.com.