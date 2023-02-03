LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Zoo have announced the passing of their beloved black rhino Johari.

According to zoo officials, Johari was being treated at the time for gastrointestinal symptoms. Officials said that full necropsy results are pending.

Johari was 27 years old and officials with the zoo said that the median age for black rhinos in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is 18. He was born in 1995 at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and came to Little Rock in 1996.

Johari is the proud father of Kevin, a 1-year-old black rhino born at the zoo at the recommendation of the Species Survival Plan.

Zoo officials said that Johari was an iconic animal at the zoo and will be greatly missed by staff and guests alike.