LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo has announced that Asmara the tiger is pregnant, and they are inviting the community to her baby shower.

The celebration comes as the zoo prepares to celebrate Global Tiger Day on Saturday, July 30.

Global Tiger Day is an annual event meant to raise awareness for tiger conservation and encourage the protection of tigers and their natural habitats.

This year’s event is a special one for zoo resident Asmara who is expecting cubs in early August with Jaya the male tiger who came to Little Rock in February from the Jacksonville Zoo as a recommendation from the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

Global Tiger Day activities at the zoo include activities, photo ops and other games and fun from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Asmara’s baby shower will be held at Big Cats Cake and refreshments will be available.

All activities are included with zoo admission and guests are invited to bring gifts for Asmara’s shower, her gift registry will be made available at the zoo’s website.