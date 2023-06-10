LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s a milestone not many live to see, celebrating turning 100 years old, but this was the case for one World War II veteran.

Cheers, and opening presents, to celebrate 100 years of life.

“I never thought it would happen,” World War II Army Veteran, Earl Smith said. “I’ve tried to stay healthy enough to make this day.”

Earl Smith was born in 1923, which he says were “the good days.”

He was raised in Little Rock and is the youngest of seven and he was drafted into the military when he was 19.

“They didn’t give us a choice if we went into the Army, Navy or anything,” Smith said.

Saturday, roughly 50 people gathered to celebrate at the VFW for his big day.

While sitting down with Sergeant Smith, he said his daughter gave him a party when he was 90, and that he wouldn’t get another one until he turned 100.

“I told her I was going to hold her to it, and I did,” Smith said.

As he enjoyed fellowship, sharing his medals of honor during his time of service and even becoming the oldest member of the VFW.

His greatest advice to his younger self, be thankful for another day of life.

“I get out of bed every day and thank the Lord, I say thank you Lord for another day,” Smith said.