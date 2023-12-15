CONWAY, Ark. – An Arkansas World War II hero is finally back on native soil after almost eight decades missing.

The family of Little Rock native U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Kenyon Brindley admitted they had lost hope this would ever happen up until a few months ago.

In, 1944 when Kenyon Brindley’s aircraft was shot down in Germany, and there was no way to identify him. Only DNA technology allowed that to finally change so that this local hero could finally return home.

The World War II bombardier disembarked from his final flight Friday afternoon when his flag-adorned casket touched down in Memphis. The remains were escorted to Conway for a funeral on Monday, Dec. 18.

The journey was 79 years in the making after Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Kenyon Brindley was lost, killed in action on B-24-J Liberator, and unidentified until this fall.

“Another one is coming home,” Patriot Guard Rider Randy Crownover said, who rode in to honor the veteran and his family.

A lifetime left behind so much family, but Kenyon’s namesake great nephew Blake Kenyon, son of another Kenyon who died a hero represented. They never met the man who died just a month before he turned 23, but they felt they knew him through the letters he wrote to family, particularly his 14-year-old brother, Joe Brindley, who is now 95 years old.

“I was very proud of him. At the same time, I was a little bit frightened knowing he was going to have to go to war,” Joe admitted.

Airmen and soldiers like the 2nd lieutenant carried their country to victory by paying the ultimate price. Friday, the country paid what they could in return by providing the flight and carrying his casket for a final goodbye.

“How grateful we are that you were able to put all this together and to look and look as long as you did to be able to locate him,” Joe said.

Kenyon was first buried as an unknown airman near where he died in central Germany. After the war, he and others were buried again in Belgium. Conway, with his relatives who have passed before and after him, will be his final resting place.

Brindley was accounted for Sep. 21, 2023, after his remains were identified using anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis. His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Hombourg, Belgium, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The Patriot Guard was there to see off another hero, who would have been 102 today.

“We have had the privilege of doing those 101, 102 veterans, ” Crownover said. “It’s just a small way we can pay them back for all they’ve done.”

Kenyon Brindley’s visitation and military service is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Both are open to the public. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the service starts at noon. His obituary can be read online.