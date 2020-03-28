Little Rock woman was hit by vehicle on purpose, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian accident Friday night.

When they arrived they found Brooklyn Clark, 22, laying in the street being assisted by the fire department.

Clark’s mother said that she was hit by a silver Toyota Camry driven by Wesly Brock, 21.

She said that Brock left the scene after hitting Clark on purpose.

Police say Clark is in the hospital with injuries and was also five weeks pregnant. They haven’t given any more details as to her injuries or condition.

Police say they found a suspected vehicle and have impounded it as evidence. They are still looking for suspects and the investigation is ongoing.