LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the sun beats down in the summertime and people are out and about, its rays could silently be affecting their health.

Alisha Curtis was unexpectedly diagnosed with skin cancer.

“I had no idea that I had it,” Curtis said.

After her stepmom told her to go get checked, Curtis went to the dermatologist, not believing what they found.

“They took some biopsies of several places, all over my body and found skin cancer in all of the places they biopsied,” Curtis said.

One of those places was melanoma, the rest were severe dysplastic.

“I would get a big number of spots taken care of, and then I would come back, and they would find more, most recently we found melanoma in the top of my right ear,” Curtis said.

She always had freckles, not thinking anything of them, but one small freckle on her ear led to multiple surgeries.

“I think this is something that I’m going to be taking care of for the rest of my life,” Curtis said.

Wishing she would’ve known sooner; Curtis hopes her story will impact others.

“It is super important for anyone to go to the dermatologist on a regular basis, because there may be places on your body that grow that you don’t even notice,” Curtis said.

Because of her diagnosis, Curtis got involved, hoping to raise awareness.

“Most recently I was involved in the American Cancer Society, their inaugural best dressed Little Rock event, I was one of the honorees this year,” Curtis said.

To everyone debating getting checked, Curtis encourages them to go soon.

“I wish I would’ve found out, no telling how long I’ve had skin cancer, and people walk around every day that have skin cancer, it doesn’t hurt until it’s too late,” Curtis said.