Little Rock woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends & family

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friends and family at Saint Peter’s Rock Baptist Church gathered together to celebrate a very special lady today.

Mrs. Luella Leeper-Lee enjoyed her 100th birthday today at the church alongside the lives she has touched throughout her long life, serving the community as a cook in the Little Rock School District and inspiring others with her enduring faith as a leader in the church.

“Just serving the Lord. I try to do that a lot,” says Luella Leeper-Lee. “It feels good to me! Just fine!”

We wish Mrs. Luella a very Happy Birthday!!!