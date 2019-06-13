Little Rock woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends & family

1  of  2
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friends and family at Saint Peter’s Rock Baptist Church gathered together to celebrate a very special lady today. 

Mrs. Luella Leeper-Lee enjoyed her 100th birthday today at the church alongside the lives she has touched throughout her long life, serving the community as a cook in the Little Rock School District and inspiring others with her enduring faith as a leader in the church. 

“Just serving the Lord. I try to do that a lot,” says Luella Leeper-Lee. “It feels good to me! Just fine!”

We wish Mrs. Luella a very Happy Birthday!!!

