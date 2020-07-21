Little Rock woman back in Arkansas after helping COVID patients in Boston

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock woman is back in town after helping COVID-19 patients in Boston.

She left in April, but her trip went long after she contracted the virus herself.

We talked with the woman nearly a month ago and she was stuck in a hospital bed, hundreds of miles away from home, but now that she’s recovered she’s reunited with her family for the first time.

For more than a decade Shenita Russell has been working as a registered respiratory therapist, so when COVID-19 hit the country she decided to go to Boston to help patients, but just three days before she planned to come back home to Little Rock she caught the virus.

She was stuck in Boston during her recovery; she says she was in a coma for 16 days. We asked her what does it mean for her to finally make it back home.

“It’s just so overwhelming, I’m so happy, I’m so thankful to God because someone thought I wasn’t going to see anybody anymore. Even when I got out of ICU and went to rehab, it was just so scary being up there all alone,” said Russell.

During her fight with the virus, she used Facebook to share her story and warn others about how serious COVID-19 can be.