LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The opening day of central Arkansas’ first Whataburger is on the horizon.

Whataburger’s Little Rock location on Chenal Parkway is set to open on Wednesday, April 26.

The groundbreaking for the location was held on Oct. 11

The Texas-based restaurant is set to have more locations in central Arkansas in North Little Rock, as well as Benton and Searcy.

Whataburger currently has locations in Fayetteville, Magnolia, Rogers, Springdale and Texarkana.