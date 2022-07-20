LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North America’s largest duck hunter event will make its way to Little Rock next week.

The Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters EXPO will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center July 29-31. Event organizers said that the three-day event will be jampacked with all things duck hunting.

There will be celebrity appearances from Justin Martin of Duck Dynasty, Billy Campbell of Dr. Duck, Jared Mophett of Honey Brake Lodge and more, according to organizers. There will also be a Federal Ammunition Champions of Delta Luncheon Saturday.

Ticket prices are $10 for a daily pass or $25 for a three-day pass. Tickets for the Champions of Delta Luncheon are $50. Children 16 and under have free admission.

For more information on the Delta Waterfowl, visit DeltaWaterfowl.org.