Little Rock VA Surgical Service stopping operations Wednesday through Friday

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Website

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System’s Surgical Service will stop operation room cases today through Friday, August 16.

According to a news release, the stopping of operations is “part of a Quality, Safety and Value stand-down to refocus surgical staff on their role in a high-reliability organization.”

“We are committed to continuously improving patient safety,” said Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Center director. “Anytime we are concerned that we’re not performing at our highest level, we take a step back, reset and refocus our efforts.”

During the pausing of operation room cases, surgical staff are participating in sessions on patient safety, quality control, just culture, policy, protocols and directives.

Surgeries scheduled during this time frame have been rescheduled or provided at VA expense through non-VA community providers.

“I believe we are doing the right thing to ensure we are providing the highest standard of care our Veterans deserve and expect from us,” said Dr. Scott.

