LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Plans underway will ease access to the Veterans Administration services.

The Little Rock VA Regional Office stated it would open a satellite office and the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center in Little Rock on Sept. 1. The office will be able to assist veterans, spouses and survivors.

The VA Regional Office provides such things as disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation, employment assistance, life insurance coverage and home loan guaranties.

“This provides us the perfect opportunity to meet with Veterans where they already are and to better serve their needs,” Little Rock VA Regional Office Executive Director Sammie Quillin said.

The main VA Regional Office is in North Little Rock. It hosts a Veteran Assist Phone Line, 501-370-3829, and is staffed Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.