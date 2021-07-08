Little Rock VA makes changes to visitation policy after COVID-19 case spike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare system will be making changes to the visitation policy stating the measures will be taken to protect veterans and front-line workers.

In the statement released Thursday, the CAVHS said that masks are still a requirement in all facilities but all facilities will move back to an elevated alert level as of Monday, July 14.

Entry to CAVHS facilities will be limited to Veterans with scheduled appointments, procedures or other essential business.

One caregiver over the age of 18 will be allowed to accompany the Veteran if needed.