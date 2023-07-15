LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock teen has been sentenced to five years in prison as a part of a plea deal after a shooting that injured his 12-year-old sister.

He was 17 at the time of the shooting on Grand Avenue on November 4, 2022. The girl was seriously injured in the head and arm.

The 17-year-old had been facing three felony charges.

According to earlier reporting, he had initially claimed the girl was the victim of a home invasion.

In a plea agreement filed earlier this month, he admitted committing 2nd degree domestic battery, filing a false report and tampering with evidence, according to court records.