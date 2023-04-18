LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More tech growth in Little Rock is anticipated as the city’s Technology Park enters its second phase.

Officials said Tuesday the city’s technology park is entering Phase II after a $3 million funding allocation. Phase II will add office and facility space to the park.

The technology park began in 2017 with the purchase of 415 and 417 Main Street by the Little Rock Technology Park Authority. The $22 million in initial funding came from a 3/8th cent sales tax passed by voters.

Officials said those properties are near-capacity, with 49 companies located there.

Little Rock Regional Chamber President and CEO Jay Chesshir said Phase I has brought over 1,000 high-paying tech jobs to the city.

Phase II is the addition of 421 Main Street, which is expected to be ready for occupancy in 8 to 10 weeks, with completion in 2024. The new facility will include a 1,500-square-foot conference center, adjoining meeting rooms, a podcast studio and open floor plans, officials said.

The restoration of the building’s historic lobby is also planned.

LPTPA Chairmain John Burgess sees potential with the Phase II additions.

“The Little Rock Tech Park Board is excited to build on the success of Phase I and bring Phase II of the facility to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the City of Little Rock for their partnership and this significant funding commitment which brings our vision for Phase II closer to reality.”

Previously, 421 Main Street was leased to the State of Arkansas, which ended its lease in July 2022.