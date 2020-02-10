Little Rock teachers union addresses questions about school closures, draws attention to “sickness” of state takeover

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) is addressing questions about the Little Rock School District’s decision on Sunday to close all schools due to illness.

A letter sent by LREA President Teresa Knapp Gordon to parents on Monday touches on the flu outbreak but also draws attention to the “sickness” of the state takeover still gripping the district.

“As you well know, flu season has hit our community particularly hard with many students, faculty, and staff missing time to appropriately mitigate the spread of contagious illnesses that would further disrupt your students’ education,” the letter begins.

But then, the letter takes a different tone.

“There is a confirmed sickness in LRSD, and the state’s neglect to treat it is causing catastrophic consequences of endemic proportions. It is a disease that infects the needs of our children and young adults with the political interests of the Walton family and their hand-picked decision makers in the state capitol,” the letter continues. “We are sick of more than five years of state control that by the state’s own measures has left our students worse off than before the state takeover.”

