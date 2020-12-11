Little Rock students hope COVID carol inspires others to stay safe during the pandemic holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 4th grade class at Don Roberts Elementary School in Little Rock created a song and dance hoping it will inspire others and no one will have to be quarantined at Christmas.

“Nobody Wants To Be Quarantined at Christmas” is an anthem that sums up 2020 for kids. Students in Mrs. Braswell’s class made a video dancing and singing to lyrics like “Wash your hands and I’ll wash mine” and “Just keep your distance we’re not trying to be mean.”

Teacher Amy Braswell wrote the song and the class had a ball learning it and creating the video. The video was produced and edited by three girls in her class who are in the EAST program. Eliza, Mary Grace and Collins produced the shots and spent an afternoon editing the music video. The video has since become a hit.

“I thought this would be such a fun learning experience for the kids going into the Holidays,” Teacher Amy Braswell said.

Braswell has been a teacher for 34 years. She has won numerous awards and says she feels called to teaching and is so grateful for the energy and positivity that her students bring to the classroom.

“These are amazing kids. They have a heart for each other. They have a heart for the community,” Mrs. Braswell said.