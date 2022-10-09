LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was a beautiful afternoon for a story from the past as Tales of the Crypt returned to Mt Holly Cemetery.

Parkview students transformed Sunday morning for their annual performance.

Each student was given the story of a person buried there to research and then perform a monologue, complete with period costumes while standing in front of that person’s grave.

Rachel Worthen of Parkview Magnet High School said that the event is a way for the public to learn about the people housed in the cemetery.

“They research it and if they’re family members, they ask family members about it and they create their own little talks,” Worthen said. “Then we invite the public in and walk through and hear about the people that are housed in the cemetery.”

Mount Holly is the final resting place for many famous Arkansans, from artists and authors to senators.

Tales of the Crypt began in 1995, but took two years off due to the pandemic.