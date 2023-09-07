LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A student at a Little Rock middle school was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Officials said the student was hit at Pulaski Heights Middle School around 8:30 a.m. School officials said the child ran off campus during drop-off while under supervision.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said emergency personnel took the student to a local hospital as a precaution and is expected to be okay. School officials said the student did not appear to have any major injuries.

#BREAKING Little Rock Police say a student was hit by a car at Pulaski Heights Middle School. Officers say they will be okay. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/9be7a7h8TD — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) September 7, 2023

Officials with the Little Rock School District released a statement saying that the crash will be investigated to determine circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.