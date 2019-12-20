Little Rock store helps people with disabilities make, sell and profit off their own work

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you still need last-minute Christmas gifts, there’s a shop in downtown little rock that helps Arkansans with disabilities and all profits go to a good cause.

Mederick Davis is a sales clerk at the Blue Umbrella Store. It’s a job he absolutely loves.

“It makes me be independent and responsible and gives me work skills,” Mederick Davis with The Blue Umbrella said.

He’s one of many who work at the store or make handmade items that can be sold.

“We sell lanyards, cards, rugs, birdhouses, bird seeds and potholders,” Davis said.

The store is at the bottom of the DHS building in downtown Little Rock. It has become a favorite for anyone wanting to shop for a cause.

“This is good teamwork for individuals with disabilities and you can make money for a living,” Davis said.

“This store is such a morale booster,” Melissa Stone with DHS said.

Melissa Stone is the DHS Director of Developmental Disability Services. She says this store has been a game changer. It gives Arkansans with disabilities the chance to make and sell handmade gifts and crafts, and make money off of the profits.

“100% of the money goes back to the client,” Stone said.

If you would like to shop at the Blue Umbrella, they’re open Monday through Friday – 10am to 2pm. For more info, click here (https://www.blueumbrellaar.org/)