LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the City of Little Rock have announced the temporary closure of the Southwest Community Center for Thursday and Friday after a teen was found unresponsive in the center’s pool Thursday.

City officials said that the incident involved an 18-year-old young man and that a lifeguard was on duty at the time. They said the lifeguard performed rescue measures and the teen was transported to a local hospital.

As of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, there was no update on the condition of the teen.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said that his prayers are with the young man and his family.

“My sincere prayers are with the young man and his family during this difficult time,” Scott Jr. said. “The City of Little Rock stands ready to support those impacted, including City staff who immediately responded to the emergency. We are grateful for the prompt response and care provided by our first responders and local medical professionals.”

Southwest Community Center will be closed until Saturday because of the incident.

A statement from the city Communications Manager Apryl Jackson noted that Little Rock was “committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all residents to enjoy,” and pledged that city officials would work to ensure that “all safety measures are in place to prevent incidents from occurring in the future.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.