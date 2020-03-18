Little Rock show ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ postponed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Little Rock, Arkansas engagement of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, originally scheduled for March 28th- 29th at Robinson Performance Hall, has been postponed.

More details will be forthcoming as quickly as possible.

Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers, and touring artists. We appreciate your patience and support of the arts.

For more information, visit CelebrityAttractions.com; BroadwayGoesWrong.com