Little Rock shoppers enjoy massive markdowns during Black Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday is the day where we see massive markdowns on price tags for Black Friday. Many places have deals online, like they did last year during the pandemic but others, are sticking to in person shopping.

Parking lots were full and there was traffic seen coming in and out of the area all day long.

“Just coming out and seeing the crowd and I mean it’s during the holidays I mean why not,” shopper Charlotte Burse said.



It’s the busiest shopping day of the year.



“Always come Black Friday shopping, we may not get up at dawn, but we always go out Black Friday shopping,” another shopper Denise Gates said.

People were waking up early and in and out the stores to get more bang for their buck.

“I got up at 4 o’clock this morning and I was up by 5:30 and we left our house by 7:30,” shoppers Denise Gates and Jean Penmer said.

“4 am, something like that,” man who traveled from Warren , Kade Weaver said.

“I started this morning about… 7,” Burse said.



When it came to the traffic around town, some people where caught by surprise.



“A little hectic,” Burse said.



Shoppers said it was the perfect day for them to get out and the lines weren’t too long.

“Black Friday use to be… but this was actually not too too bad,” Gates said. “One store was pretty crowded but other than that it was easy.”

“They have some good prices, so I’m okay with coming out if I haven’t shopped now to get it,” Burse said.



“It’s nice to get out of the house,” Weaver said.

The people we spoke to said luckily there was no drama, and they did not have to fight for their gifts.

“People are normally really hateful, but this year they’re kind of like laid back,” Gates said.

Most of the people throughout Little Rock said they were able to find what they wanted.

“I was kind of let down because I wanted a PS5, and supposedly Walmart was going to have them so that’s why I drove up here to get the PS5 and there no PS5,” Weaver said.

A PlayStation 5 is something that many people wanted, hopefully they will find it online. The next big thing some of these shoppers said they will look for more deals on Cyber Monday.