Little Rock shop gives back with every purchase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas woman is making donating to charity a lot easier.

Feelinthropic is a new clothing shop on Kavanaugh. It’s based on a simple concept, shop and give back.

Store owner Samantha Stocks said for every purchase 10% will be given to a local charity. The giving doesn’t stop there. She even has select shirts that 100% of the sales go back to the same charity.

Every quarter she chooses a new place to give to. Stocks said she wants to focus on organizations in her community.

The store has only been open about a week.

On KARK at five hear from Stocks.