LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call of a shooting at 2810 South Summit Street in Little Rock.

When officers arrived they found D’Marhe Dillard, 18, who had been shot in his arm.

Police say Dillard advised the police he had been shot by someone in a car driving by.

Dillard was not sure of who it was or what the car looked like.

Dillard was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury and police say he would make a full recovery.

Police are still investigating the shooting.