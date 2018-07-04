Little Rock Senior Center At Risk of Closing; Seeking Funds from City Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A Little Rock senior center is at risk of closing for good -- if they can't get the necessary funds from the city. The Care Link Fitness and Wellness Center on Cleveland Street in Little Rock is one of several in the state.

"Our Zumba classes are incredibly popular, we have 75 plus people in those," says Michelle Gilbert. But in less than a month - these front doors may be closed for good. "There's about an $180,000 difference in what we're bringing in and what it costs to operate the facility," says Gilbert.

The center is a non-profit - with six locations in Central Arkansas. Staff say it's the only senior center of it's kind in Little Rock. "Actually had hopes of expanding this facility in the future, to include additional exercise space and computer rooms," says CEO, Luke Mattingly.

They say right now - they'll need help from the city to come up with the money in order to provide services to seniors and keep the facility open. But if not, they say, "Some of the staff will be let go and some with duties outside the facility will be relocated," says Gilbert.

While these members enjoy what may be the last few weeks in this pool, they're hoping it stays open for those in need.

The center is set to close on July 31st. Staff say they are waiting to hear back from the city to see if they will be given the funds to stay open.

Little Rock City Board members met Monday night and voted to wait and additional two weeks to get more information on where the money will go and how providing funds will affect the 2019 budget.