LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock drivers are all too familiar with potholes on city roads. The city could soon get millions of dollars to not only fix that issue but also improve drainage, parks and other needs. Board members will listen to public comment in six meetings across the city.

Sarah Thomas is the Downtown Little Rock Neighborhood Association President. She said drivers in Little Rock have gotten used to driving on subpar roads.

“We really need to get our roads paved and smoothed out, especially with the I-630 Crossing going on,” Thomas said.

The city announced Tuesday that people can chime in on how Little Rock spends millions of dollars earned through selling capital improvement bonds. In a special meeting Tuesday, board members voted against a resolution that would split around $90 million for roads and sewage 10 ways. Most indicated they prefer each ward to get an equal amount.

“I think the money needs to be divided seven ways by the ward directors,” said Joan Adcock, one of the directors, in the meeting.

Thomas agreed with that.

“It’s not about Ward 1, 2, all the way to 7,” Thomas said. “All the wards have to come together so the city looks great.”

Thomas said addressing road and sewage infrastructure will be a boost for people living anywhere in the city.

“We just have to have a plan and have the willingness to work together,” Thomas said.