Little Rock school districts announce return to in-person classes for all buildings starting Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School district leaders in Little Rock said students at all district buildings would be returning for in-person instruction starting Tuesday.

In a letter to district families posted Monday, Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore said a review of COVID-19 impacting the district showed a drop in the numbers of students and staff being required to isolate or quarantine.

Poore noted that the district will continue to consult with the Arkansas Department of Health and the LRSD Point of Contact team to monitor cases, and that adjustments would be made if necessary.

The superintendent took the opportunity to thank families for their patience as the district worked on decisions that were being made “in the best interest of the health and well-being of our students and staff” while also pushing for families to follow mitigation efforts like using masks, social distancing and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents in the district have seen a back-and-forth effect with students following the return to classes after the holiday break. Students were back in LRSD buildings for just one day before the district went to virtual instruction for nearly a week,

Many students returned for in-person learning last week, with students at only nine schools having remote classes.