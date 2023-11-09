LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District board voted Thursday night to move students from one high school to another as they work to make $15 million in budget cuts.

In a 6-2 vote, directors went with the option to relocate students at West High School of Innovation to Hall STEAM Magnet High School.

West High students would be there until construction is finished at the new Little Rock West High School.

The concern for some directors was what that meant for students’ education and staffing in the meantime, and beyond.

“If current West Little Rock parents stay with their school and move to Hall with it in mass, there shouldn’t be a big disruption in what can be offered because of the same demand, it will be minimal impact with it,” school board member Ali Noland said. “If a lot of those parents choose to leave, then we may not be able to support the same. Correct because the enrollment is going to drive what we offer.”

Hall High School has over 300 students while West High has 270.

When complete, the new West High School will be a 1,200-seat facility.