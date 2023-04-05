LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District and Pulaski County Special School District will use an AMI day Wednesday morning due to the potential for severe weather in central Arkansas.

LRSD officials said that students should work with their teachers to complete assignments.

Officials with both school district officials said that schools will work with families who are without power regarding assignments or other concerns.

LRSD offices will open at 10 a.m. if weather permits. Officials said that staff should communicate with their supervisors on reporting times.

Arkansas is under a tornado watch until noon Wednesday. A line of strong thunderstorms will move into central Arkansas around sunrise.