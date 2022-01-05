Little Rock School District to move to virtual instruction for Thursday, Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock School District announced Wednesday that classes would be going virtual for the rest of the school week.

In a live stream on social media, Superintendent Mike Poore said that he had appreciated the efforts for faculty, staff and students to return to school safely after the holiday break but that all classes, Pre-K through high school, would be virtual on Thursday and Friday.

The superintendent noted that there were many absences among staff and students on Wednesday, which caused staffing issues in teaching, food service and transportation.

Poore also stressed the desire by administrators to return to in-person learning, adding that district officials would evaluate the situation again on Sunday to consider returning to in-person classes next week.

