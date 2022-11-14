LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District will hold a beam signing ceremony Monday evening to mark another milestone for an upcoming academy.

The beam signing is the next milestone in the building of the new Dr. Marian G. Lacey K-8 Academy. The public is invited to join LRSD Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright at Life Line Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m. to participate in the signing.

School district officials gathered at the former McClellan High School at 10:30 a.m. to kick off the signing. School officials also noted that members of Dr. Lacey’s family were at the ceremony.

The ceremonial beam will be placed in a prominent location at the new school when it is completed, school officials said. The $87 million campus is set to open in 2024. It will be built where the old John L. McClellan High School is currently being demolished.

Both the 10:30 a.m. ceremony and the 5:30 p.m. community meeting will be streamed live on the LRSD’s YouTube channel.